Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Straw Hat

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
FFXIV Manderville Relic Progression Will Have "No Major Changes" in Patch 6.45
Mike Williams
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium