Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Steel Mortar
Alchemist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 37
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
ALC - Lv. 37
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
39 gil
Bonuses
Control
+38
Craftsmanship
+66
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 27
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Final Fantasy 14 Heaven on High Guide: Tips & Strategies
Fanbyte Freelancers