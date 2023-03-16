Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Steel Awl
Leatherworker's Secondary Tool - Item Level 37
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 37
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
39 gil
Bonuses
Control
+38
Craftsmanship
+66
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 27
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
Final Fantasy 14 Heaven on High Guide: Tips & Strategies
Fanbyte Freelancers
Dating the Primals of Final Fantasy XIV
Avelene Perry