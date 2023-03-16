Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Square Maple Shield

Item Details

HQ

39

39

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV Community Wonders If Mysterious Reaper is Another Warrior of Light
Mike Williams
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff