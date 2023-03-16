Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Sprouting Radical
Two–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 38
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
42.56
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Special Site Update Shows The Aetherfont’s New Crystal Bear Boss
Mike Williams
The Writing For Last Decade's Final Fantasy Women Has Me Cautious Of FFXVI
Natalie Flores
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham