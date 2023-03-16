Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Sleeping Dagger
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 24
Item Details
HQ
28
Physical Damage
17.92
Auto-attack
1.92
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
