Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Silver Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 32
Item Details
HQ
19
Physical Damage
17.73
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Control
+34
Craftsmanship
+60
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
A Guide to Everything You Should Finish Before Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers
Fanbyte Freelancers
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams