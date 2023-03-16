Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Silver Magnifiers (Green)
Head - Item Level 36
Item Details
HQ
48
Magic Defense
27
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 36
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 26
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
