Dated Serpent Shield
Shield - Item Level 41
Item Details
HQ
152
Block Strength
152
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
