Dated Sentinel's Chainmail (Red)
Body - Item Level 22
Item Details
HQ
38
Magic Defense
22
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 22
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 12
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
