Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Scouting Jacket (Black)

Item Details

HQ

62

36

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
FF14 Leveling Guide: Tips to Reach the Level Cap Fast
Nerium
The Writing For Last Decade's Final Fantasy Women Has Me Cautious Of FFXVI
Natalie Flores