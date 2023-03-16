Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Royal Kitchens Skillet
Culinarian's Primary Tool - Item Level 22
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
14
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
CUL - Lv. 22
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Control
+27
Craftsmanship
+48
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 12
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
