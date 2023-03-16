Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Round Oak Shield
Shield - Item Level 31
Item Details
HQ
109
Block Strength
109
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 31
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 21
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Official FFXIV Patch 6.1 Site Updated, Includes MSQ Teaser
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works (Patch 6.18); Transfers, Restrictions, and More
Michael Higham