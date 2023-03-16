Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Mudstone Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 10
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 10
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Bonuses
Control
+19
Craftsmanship
+33
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 10
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
