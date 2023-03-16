Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Maple Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 7
Item Details
HQ
12
Physical Damage
9.6
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 7
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 7
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
