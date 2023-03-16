Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Maple Spinning Wheel

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Community Wonders If Mysterious Reaper is Another Warrior of Light
Mike Williams