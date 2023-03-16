Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Linen Coatee (Blue)
Body - Item Level 50
Item Details
HQ
102
Magic Defense
58
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
59 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
