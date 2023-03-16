Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Lightning Brand

Item Details

HQ

42

32.48

2.32

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.2 Includes Dynamic Resolution for PS4, PS5, and PC
Michael Higham
FFXIV Director Naoki Yoshida Speaks About Fan Fest, Y'shtola's Skin Color Changes, and NPC Dating
Natalie Flores
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium