Dated Leather Targe
Shield - Item Level 32
Item Details
HQ
112
Block Strength
112
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
11 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
