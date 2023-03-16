Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Leather Harness (Red)
Body - Item Level 33
Item Details
HQ
58
Magic Defense
33
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 33
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 23
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV’s Patch 7.0 Graphics Update Just Got Its “Midway Review”
Mike Williams
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Crafting Classes Fast
Nerium
How to Desynth in FFXIV: When & What You Should Desynthesize
Nerium