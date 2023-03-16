Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Lantern Shield
Shield - Item Level 34
Item Details
HQ
121
Block Strength
121
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
