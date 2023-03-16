Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Jade Hora
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 50
Item Details
HQ
51
Physical Damage
39.44
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
65 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
