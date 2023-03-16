Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Iron War Axe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 26
Item Details
HQ
30
Physical Damage
32
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Crafting Classes Fast
Nerium
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella