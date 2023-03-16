Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Iron Ornamental Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 42
Item Details
HQ
23
Physical Damage
21.47
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 42
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Bonuses
Control
+42
Craftsmanship
+73
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 32
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
