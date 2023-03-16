Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Iron Longsword
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 46
Item Details
HQ
46
Physical Damage
31.89
Auto-attack
2.08
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 46
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
37 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 36
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Crafting Classes Fast
Nerium
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella