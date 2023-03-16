Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Iron Doming Hammer

Item Details

HQ

15

14

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Crafting Classes Fast
Nerium
Final Fantasy XIV's Update Schedule Altered Due to Coronavirus
Kenneth Shepard
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham