Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Iron Awl
Leatherworker's Secondary Tool - Item Level 27
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 27
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Control
+31
Craftsmanship
+54
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 17
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Crafting Classes Fast
Nerium
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella