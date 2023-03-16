Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Inferno Axe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 36
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
38.4
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 36
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
37 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 26
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – October 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium
ICYMI: Everything Shown at Wholesome Direct 2021
Natalie Flores
FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams