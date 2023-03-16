Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Ice Brand

Item Details

HQ

42

32.48

2.32

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Official FFXIV Patch 6.1 Site Updated, Includes MSQ Teaser
Michael Higham
Dating the Primals of Final Fantasy XIV
Avelene Perry
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams