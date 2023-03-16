Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Horn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 25
Item Details
HQ
29
Physical Damage
30.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
