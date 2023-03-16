Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Hempen Coif

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
FFXIV Servers Going Down April 3 For Replacement and Patch 6.38
Mike Williams
Yoshida Hopes To Add Data Center Cross-Play And More Data Centers To FFXIV
Mike Williams