Dated Heavy Iron Lance
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 38
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
37.49
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
