Dated Heavy-duty Brass Head Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 17
Item Details
HQ
12
Physical Damage
11.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 17
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Control
+24
Craftsmanship
+41
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 7
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
