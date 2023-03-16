Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Heavy Crowsbeak Hammer

Item Details

HQ

27

25.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
What Are FFXIV Variant and Criterion Dungeons? New Content in Patch 6.25
Mike Williams
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham