Dated Fishing Hat (Green)
Head - Item Level 27
Item Details
HQ
35
Magic Defense
20
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 27
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 17
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
