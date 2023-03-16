Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Fish Saw

Item Details

HQ

12

11.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Genshin Impact 3.0 Stream Details Sumeru, Dendro, & Update Schedule
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Patch 6.15 — Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Live Letter Summary and Breakdown — Everything in Patch 6.2
Michael Higham