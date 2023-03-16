Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Feathered Harpoon

Item Details

HQ

19

16.72

2.64

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
After 25 Hours, My Disappointment in Soul Hackers 2 Only Grows
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham