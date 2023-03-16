Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Copper Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 6
Item Details
HQ
11
Physical Damage
8.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 6
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 6
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Final Fantasy 14 Heaven on High Guide: Tips & Strategies
Fanbyte Freelancers
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Ian Taylor
FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams