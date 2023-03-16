Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Canvas Slops (Brown)
Legs - Item Level 26
Item Details
HQ
45
Magic Defense
25
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
17 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
FFXIV Servers Going Down April 3 For Replacement and Patch 6.38
Mike Williams
Yoshida Hopes To Add Data Center Cross-Play And More Data Centers To FFXIV
Mike Williams