Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Bull Hoplon
Shield - Item Level 49
Item Details
HQ
199
Block Strength
199
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 49
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 39
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella
I Don't Know If I've Fallen in Love with a Game as Quickly as Spiritfarer
Natalie Flores
FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams