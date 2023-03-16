Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Dated Budding Willow Wand

Item Details

HQ

31

24.8

2.4

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Housing Guide: How to Enter the Lottery, Account Requirements, and Changes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Housing Lottery Schedule: Calendar Cycle for July 2023
Andrea Shearon
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium