Dated Bronze Labrys
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 10
Item Details
HQ
14
Physical Damage
15.68
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 10
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 10
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
