Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Dated Bronze Dagger
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 9
Item Details
HQ
13
Physical Damage
8.32
Auto-attack
1.92
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 9
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 9
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Final Fantasy 14 Heaven on High Guide: Tips & Strategies
Fanbyte Freelancers
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium