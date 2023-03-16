Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Dated Bladed Lantern Shield
Shield - Item Level 44
Item Details
HQ
170
Block Strength
170
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
18 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
