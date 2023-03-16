Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Best Man's Slacks
Legs - Item Level 1
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
12000 gil
Sells for
300 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
