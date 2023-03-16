Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Banos Del Sol
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 37
Item Details
41
Physical Damage
36.08
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
120 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+9
Dexterity
+9
Skill Speed
+8
Critical Hit
+12
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
