Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Augmented Ninja Hatsuburi
Head - Item Level 50
Item Details
66
Magic Defense
66
Defense
Details
Classes
NIN - Lv. 45
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+10
Dexterity
+8
Critical Hit
+14
Direct Hit Rate
+10
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 35
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
FFXIV 6.18 Job Changes Buff Tanks, Ranged DPS in PVP; New Season Rewards
Michael Higham
FFXIV Guide: Best Endgame Gear Sets and How to Get Them
Michael Higham