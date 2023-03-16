Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Artisan's Grinding Wheel
Goldsmith's Secondary Tool - Item Level 70
Item Details
HQ
Carpenter
50
Recipe Level
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
375 gil
Bonuses
Control
+69
Craftsmanship
+123
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Pyros Relic Weapon Steps Guide: Quest Locations, Logos Actions
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Hydatos Relic Weapon Guide, Quest Locations, Crystals, Glowing Armor
Mike Williams
FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023
Mike Williams