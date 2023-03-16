Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Aetherial Mythril Pugiones

Item Details

50

45.33

2.72

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Raid Guide - Pandaemonium Asphodelos: The First Circle (Savage)
Mike Williams
How to Get Endtide Aethersand: FFXIV Crafting & Fishing Guide
Nerium
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: The Aitiascope
Mike Williams