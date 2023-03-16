Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Aetherial Mythril Pugiones
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 45
Item Details
50
Physical Damage
45.33
Auto-attack
2.72
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 44
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
45 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+14
Dexterity
+11
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 34
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
