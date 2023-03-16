Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Aetherial Mythril Baselards
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 41
Item Details
44
Physical Damage
37.55
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 40
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
38 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+12
Dexterity
+10
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 30
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Desynthesizable
Yes
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
